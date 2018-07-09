Nana B Preaches Unity

Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called 'Nana B,' has dedicated his victory to all members of the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He consequently entreated NPP youth and other members not to isolate themselves, but join him to lead the party's youth properly.

Nana B polled 432 votes to win the National Youth Organizer position on Saturday.

According to him, no party member can claim glory for his triumph, noting that the ruling political party is the eventual winner.

“The internal party elections are over, and I must state that all the contestants for the position are winners, as this was a family race,” he indicated.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Nana B expressed his readiness to work closely with other party members that contested him for the enviable position.

“Our personal interests cannot override that of our dear political party, the NPP, and so I will entreat the party's youth wing to unite and work for the NPP.”

The outspoken youth leader said the NPP's youth wing must work hard to help the party win election 2020.

In this regard, he urged the NPP youth wing to avert backbiting and animosity and unite to help move the party forward.

According to him, his predecessor, Sammi Awuku, left behind a united and solid NPP youth wing, adding that he would continue his good works.

Nana B, it would be recalled, campaigned with the slogan 'Nyame Nsa Wo Mu,' which literally means 'God is in charge of his campaign.”

He expressed gratitude to God and the party's delegates for electing him, promising to work to justify the trust reposed in him.

The NPP's Annual National Delegate's Conference, which was held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Saturday, was attended by President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, Daniel Bampoe & Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Koforidua