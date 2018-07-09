Majority Leader Weeps Over Coup Against MPs

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has disclosed that there is an ongoing 'fiendish' agenda by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to unseat some of the party's Members of Parliament (MPs).

He said that the 'monstrous' crusade is adversely affecting the work of the NPP MPs in the august House, stressing that some of the affected NPP lawmakers usually stay in their constituencies instead of coming to Parliament lately.

According to the Majority Leader, who is also the NPP MP for Suame in Kumasi, the unfortunate trend is seriously affecting the NPP government, as the party usually don't have their MPs in the House to defend government's policies and programmes.

“There is an ongoing trend whereby some of our own party members have resorted to diabolical means to topple some of our own MPs in their constituencies and this bad trend is adversely affecting the NPP and government.

“Because of this development, some of our MPs are compelled to stay back in their constituencies most of the time to help protect their seats and that is preventing the NPP to make its majority advantage in the august House count.

“Sadly, even there are plots by some of our own members to topple some of our first time MPs in parliament and this is a serious issue, which is affecting the delivery of the party in parliament nowadays”, he lamented.

According to him, “Even in those times that the NPP was the minority party in parliament, our members were able to debate well and control the parliament and that boosted the party's image.

“The NPP is the majority political party in parliament yet the party is no longer dominating the august House as they used to be in the past, the plot against NPP MPs must stop.”

Osei-Mensah-Bonsu, who was speaking during the NPP Annual National Delegates' Conference at Koforidua on Saturday, said that the NPP failed to win 17 additional seats during the 2016 elections, even though it had the chance to do so in 2016.

“There were 17 constituencies that we could have won easily but for the internal wrangling in the party at the time, he said.

“There were other constituencies that we won but we could have increased our votes there.”

The Majority Leader, therefore, entreated the party's members to shun backbiting and internal strife and team up as one family so that they could together work to help make the NPP win the 2020 polls easily.

He observed that internal party elections in the NPP are gradually creating divisions in the ruling political party, stressing that the time has come for the party's leadership to take bold action to stop the infighting.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr, Daniel Bampoe & Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Koforidua