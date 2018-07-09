Akufo-Addo Begins 3-Day Tour Of Volta Region

President Akufo-Addo would from today [ Monday ] begin a three day tour of the Volta Region to commission some projects and cut the sod for the commencement of others.

The President would be welcomed into the region at Sogakope from where he will proceed to the Palace of the Paramount Chief of Anlo State in Anloga, Togbui Sri III, to pay homage.

He will then commission a shopping centre in Anlo and a student hostel named after the late Major Courage Quarshigah at the Keta Midwifery Training College.

He is expected to visit some major towns in southern Volta after which he would move to the regional capital Ho, and carry out similar functions in the middle belt.

He will also inspect works on the construction of a Youth Centre in Adaklu and some ongoing projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Towards the northern part of the Volta Region, President Nana Addo would acquaint himself with the state of the Eastern Corridor Road which is very dear to many residents of the region.

His tour will end in the northern part of the region. There would be a sod-cutting ceremony for an Irrigation Project at Dzemeni-Tongor.

This tour would be his main official visit to the region after winning the 2016 elections.

Ahead of his arrival, some residents are calling on President to pay critical attention to the nature of roads in the region and provide an enabling business environment for the local economy.