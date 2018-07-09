Political Science Lecturer Blasts NDC For Boycotting NPP Conference

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) boycott of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegate’s Conference has been condemned by Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana.

According to him, the boycott is against the inter-party dialogue and friendship that has been built over time.

Speaking to Citi News, he stated that all the reasons the NDC submitted for boycotting the National Delegate’s Conference are unacceptable irrespective of their explanation.

“I want to take serious issue with the NDC's boycott of the event, which in my view, is unprecedented and absolutely unacceptable, and it is something we should all condemn. They may have received the invitation late, they may be mourning the late former Vice President, they may have issues with the current administration but these cannot justify what they did,” he said.

The Professor however called on the NPP not to repeat the actions of the NDC noting that such an act is a bogus practice that should not be emulated by any political party.

“I am on the NPP that this is not a good example worth emulating. In future, when they are also in opposition or not even in opposition, the next time they hear the NDC is also organizing a congress, they should not pay them back in their own coin. It” he added.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) boycotted the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Delegate's Conference in Koforidua partly due to some decisions of President Nana Akufo-Addo which they consider a threat to democracy.

According to the Communications Officer of the NDC, Fred Agbenyo, the removal of Charlotte Osei as the Electoral Commision (EC) Chairperson and the decision to disallow the use of the Voters ID Card for the Ghana card registration exercise, shows that the NPP government is one that must not be solidarized with.