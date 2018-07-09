NDC Boycotted NPP Conference Over EC, NIA Issues

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it boycotted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegate’s Conference in Koforidua partly due to some decisions of President Nana Akufo-Addo which they consider a threat to democracy.

According to the Communications Officer of the NDC, Fred Agbenyo, the removal of Charlotte Osei as the Electoral Commision (EC) Chairperson and the decision to disallow the use of the Voters ID Card for the Ghana card registration exercise, shows that the NPP government is one that must not be solidarized with.

Speaking to Citi News, Fred Agbenyo further explained that the NDC is still mourning the death of Former Vice President Amissah Arthur, hence its inability to attend the conference.

“One has to do with the fact that we are mourning the former Vice President. The second has to do with the fact that we couldn't trust the President. We think that the President is becoming a threat to our democracy.”

“If you look at the recent actions he [Nana Akufo-Addo] has taken; that which has to do with the removal of the EC boss and her deputies, and what is happening with the national identification authority, we in the NDC don’t believe that this is a person we want to solidarise with.”

The NDC previously said the removal of the Charlotte Osei and her two deputies is an attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to rig the 2020 elections .

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the NDC, Ade Coker, also said the reasons for Charlotte Osei’s removal were frivolous.

“I find the procurement argument as frivolous because the core function of the EC is to ensure that we have credible elections in this country and that we have a credible voters register,” he argued on The Big Issue.

Charlotte Osei removal

The removal of Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, from office, followed the recommendation of a Committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Charlotte Osei was investigated over six allegations of various procurement breaches, for which a prima facie case was established against her.

President Akufo-Addo explained that he simply followed the law in the matter and did not act out of malice.

“Article 146(9) of the Constitution demands that I act on the recommendations of the committee. I have no power to disagree with the recommendations of the Committee, the Constitution does not give me that power. That is why I have removed the Chairperson of the EC and the two deputies.”

Boycott of Ghana Card registration

The NDC and Minority MPs have boycotted the Ghana Card registration process over contentions with the proof of citizenship accepted for the registration.

The NIA is only accepting passports and birth certificates to establish citizenship for the registration and instant issuance of the Ghana Card.

But the Minority wants the Voters' ID card also to be accepted as proof of citizenship.