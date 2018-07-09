Merge to Have a Single Party to Win Election - Educationist

An advice has been given to smaller political parties in the nation of Ghana to merge, having a single political party to overthrown New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in future.

The educationist, a teacher cum counsellor, Mr Daniel Fenyi in a phone interview with mynewsghana.com said it will be very difficult for smaller political parties like Convention People's Party (CPP), Democratic People's Party (DPP), Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Eagle Party (EP), Progressive People's Party (PPP) and among others to win power over NPP, NDC, therefore, they must merge to have one big political party to retire the tradition of the current two big political parties in the country, NPP, NDC.

He told MyNewsGhana.com Obbiba Nana Adjei that it is a sole motive of every political party to win elections and wield power so if the smaller parties come together, set their priorities well, there is no way they can not push New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) out of office.

Mr Daniel Fenyi said Ghanaians are gradually becoming tired of the two giant parties, NPP and NDC but they fail to vote any other political party because they think their votes will be wasted.

Mr Daniel Fenyi called on all the leaders of the smaller parties to meet and find how best they can merge, devise strategic means and totally rebrand themselves for a serious political game come 2020.