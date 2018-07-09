Bawumia Appointed To Board of UN's Global Partnership For Sustainable Development Data

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been appointed to the Board of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, based at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, United States of America.

The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) is a global network bringing together governments, the private sector, and civil society organizations dedicated to using the data revolution to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 17 member Board, which includes Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Chief Executive Officer, Plan International; Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary, Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC); John Pullinger, UK National Statistician, Head of the Government Statistical Service (GSS), and Chief Executive of the UK Statistics Authority, United Kingdom; and Mahmoud Mohieldin, Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, World Bank Group, is chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.

The Board is set to hold a two day working session from 10-11 July, 2018, and in line with his duties and obligations, Vice President Bawumia left Accra on Sunday 8th July, 2018 for New York to participate in the 2-day meeting.

Vice President Bawumia will also hold discussions with Deputy UN Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed on a number of issues including Enhancing advocacy for improved statistical capacity in Africa, Financing the implementation of high level commitments to statistics and Digitization of data for SDG monitoring.

He is also expected to have a town hall meeting with the Ghanaian community in New York.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Friday 13th July, 2018.