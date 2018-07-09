Stephen Ntim’s Leaked Tape And Attack On President Cause His Defeat

Prior to npp’s national delegates’ conference/Congress, our polls of late last year put Steve Ntim 58% ahead of Blay and other contestants, But his fortunes begin to dwindle when a leaked tape emerged with Mr. Ntim accusing the president of cajoling him to step aside for Alhaji Short and expressed his anger and frustration to his audience and vowing never to allowed himself to be treated like, the suspended Chairman Paul Afoko.

The content of the tape made delegate believe the perceived antagonism with the President and concluded on a possibility of past events that resulted in Mr. Afoko’s suspension.

The tape projected Mr. Ntim as someone who cannot be trusted with secret as many delegates see that as an embarrassment to the President and betrayal of trust.

The President’s silence was golden and a display of maturity, whiles Mr. Ntim tries to justify his claim though needless, he (Ntim) should have realized the recorder carefully did that to rundown his campaign as the said imposter new of the possible outcome and the negative impact it will have on Ntim’s campaign.

The above scenario pushed many government officials and Party executives to openly intensify campaign for Mr. Blay and painted Mr. Ntim as someone who cannot work with the president and must not be voted for.

The open display of bias for a candidate or against a candidate from the Presidency and Government official such as Members of Parliament, Ministers MMDCE’s e tal is an unhealthy practice that needs to be avoided in future elections.

By PIRAN’S observation and conclusion Alhaji Short’s withdrawal from the race and the open endorsement of five regions of the three northern regions and central and western regions also weakened Mr. Ntim’s base to favour Mr. Blay.

Despite another bitter defeat caused by a machination of Government and Party Executives not to allow a Perceived enemy to assume the chairmanship of the Party, Mr. Ntim gathered courage to concede and congratulated the victor. A feat we will commend him for.

We therefore wish to congratulate the New Patriotic Party for a peaceful and successful conference/congress, but open bias of the officialdom should be avoided.

Yours faithfully

Signed

Felix Djan Foh,

President. Piran-gh