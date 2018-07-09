NPP General Secretary John Boadu Thanks Delegates For Rewarding Hardwork

Confirmed New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary John Boadu has thanked the party's rank and file for an overwhelming endorsement he received at the party's delegates conference held in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

In a press statement Sunday, John Boadu who has been acting in that position since 2015 said the party has once again lived up to its internal virtues of rewarding experience, hard work, competence and above all, party loyalty.

John Boadu polled 4,277 votes to beat his only contender Richard Ahiagban, a relative unknown, obtained 1,244 votes.

The General Secretary-elect now formally relinquishes his National Organiser position he won in 2014 to Sammy Awuku.

John Boadu was thrown into the deep in 2015 when he was appointed ag. General Secretary after the substantive, Kwabena Agyapong was suspended indefinitely.

In addition to these two offices, he was also in charge of the 2016 campaign which the party won convincingly.

PRESS RELEASE

JOHN BOADU IS GRATEFUL

The ultimate victory in a democratic contest is derived from the inner satisfaction of knowing that you have done your best and that you have gotten the most out of what you had to give, for which you must give gratitude in order to get to the altitude. I wish to, on behalf of my campaign team and on my own behalf, express profound gratitude first of all, to Almighty God for seeing us through this contest.

I am thankful also to the delegates of our great party for their warm reception during my campaign visits and for believing in my vision and thus once again reposing their confidence in me. I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement they gave me on Saturday to serve as the party's General Secretary.

I must say however that it wasn't surprising to me at all because NPP delegates have always rewarded experience, hard work, competence and above all, party loyalty. These virtues, undoubtedly, I've amply demonstrated with my over 30 years of service to the party in various capacities and at all levels and would continue to do so.

I also express deep appreciation and gratitude to all the people who supported my campaign in various ways, financial and otherwise. Of particular worthy of mention are the core members of my campaign team led by Chairman Kofi Marfo (Campaign Manager), Bright Acheampong (Campaign Coordinator), Iddi Muhayu-Deen (Campaign Communications/Press Secretary), Collins Nuamah (Campaign Operations), Charllotte Antwi (Campaign Welfare) with whom I traveled across all the ten regions of the country.

Finally, I wish to reassure the delegates and indeed the rank and file of the NPP that I remain committed to my campaign pledges of strengthening the very structures of our party, improving party-government relationship and empowering our hardworking grassroots for victory 2020 and beyond. My colleagues and I shall continue to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in us as National Officers of our great party.