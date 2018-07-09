modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Bear Relaxes In A California Hot Tub, Drinks Margarita

Bear Relaxes In A California Hot Tub, Drinks Margarita

A homeowner in California recorded video of a bear lounging in the hot tub in his backyard. The sighting is the first of many encounters Mark Hough had with the bear.

