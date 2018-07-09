Ojukaye Accuses Wike of embarking on vain glory by commissioning Obiri Ikwerri – Airport Road

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

The Rivers State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, has denounced the penchant of Gov. Nyesom Wike for painting and inviting dignitaries across Nigeria to commission projects already completed by his predecessor with so much fanfare just for the governor’s vainglory.

Speaking to journalists at the APC State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Ojukaye cited the case of the Obiri Ikwerri – Airport Road which was initiated by former governor Peter Odili and completed by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as governor.

He accused Wike of merely patching one or two spots on the road and inviting the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to commission claiming to have initiated, built and completed the road.

“It is so sad that Wike has refused to come to terms with the truth. Inviting the Senate President to commission the Obiri-Ikwerre - Airport Road, which he presently claims to have constructed remains the biggest fraud of the century.

“Rivers people can never be cowed and hoodwinked into forgetting the glaring fact that Gov. Odili initiated the construction of that road whereas Gov. Amaechi constructed the drainages and tarred the road alongside the Obiri-Ikwerre Interchange that gives architectural beauty and economic significance to the road.

“A governor with a modicum of integrity would not crave to appropriate the glory for himself alone. Wike lacks integrity otherwise why should a responsible governor not state the obvious facts by acknowledging the work done by Sir. Dr. Peter Odili and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi concerning that road?

“More importantly, this governor who is spreading lies about the history and status of the Obiri-Ikwerre – Airport Road merely laid asphalt after remedial pothole works on the road,” Ojukaye declared.

The Rivers State APC Chairman called on Rivers people and Nigerians not to be deceived by the fraudulent way Gov. Wike is managing the affairs of Rivers State.

“Gov Wike is simply operating a fraudulent scheme in the name of government; he alone determines what contract to award and to whom. Due process is dead in Rivers State as he runs the state as a personal fiefdom. Not even his commissioners know the contracts being awarded in their ministries. The situation is so appalling and we are wondering how we got to this sorry pass,” Ojukaye stated.