OmniBank Trains 54 New Bankers

Upcoming bankers have been urged to imbibe professional ethics and improve customer care services for the advancement of their careers.

The Country Manager of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Mrs Doris Ahiati said integrity and g ood values is the key to attract and retain clients for their bank.

She made the call at the grauation ceremony of the new banker training programme by OmniBank in Accra.

She asked the young trainees to keep their focus and seize the opportunity available to build thier capacity and pursue con tinuous learning.

Mrs. Ahiati commended OmniBank for the initiative in helping to reduce the unemployment situation in Ghana.

The programme is to mentor fresh graduates from Ghana’s tertiary institutions to understand the dynamics of the working environment in order to effectively undertake their roles and responsibilities.

Th e aim of the programme is to nurture a talent pool of young bankers by equipping graduates with necessary domain expertise and skill set in the field of banking.

Numbering about 54, the young graduates were selected across the country’s top universities to undergo a six-month rigorous training across all the banking disciplines, which will better prepare them to begin their banking careers.

The graduates are expected to take up various roles within the Bank including Marketing, Retail operations, Customer Service, Information Technology among others.

Managing Director of OmniBank, Philip Oti-Mensah was elated they have trained employees who will champion their cause and get them to their vision.

"We expect that they will be diligent and professional and hope some of them become managers who can even replace me" he stated.

The OmniBank boss noted that, the new banker training programme is part of their corporate social responsibility

Mr. Oti-Mensah added that the training programme is going to be an annual affair to build the capacity of graduates for the job market.

"We find a big gap between the job market and classroom work so we see this as our social responsibility" he said.

On how to ensure the trainees remain with OmniBank, Mr. Oti-Mensah said they will not be bonded but will rather create a conducive environment for them to stay for a long time.