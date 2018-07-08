Thank You NPP, Thank You Grassroots & Footsoldiers-Omari Wadie

I thank the Almighty God, for granting us Victory as a Political Party. I also want to thank all Delegates from across the 275 Constituencies and the Grassroots/Footsoldiers for the massive Votes and Support.

I thank the Presidency, National Council Members, Founding Members, Patrons, External Branch Members, Members of Parliament, Ministers, MMDCE's, TESCON Executives, etc for their support and Votes. May God richly bless you.

I wish to thank my Family and Friends for their support and prayers in making this day a reality, May the good Lord bless each one of you bountifully.

I also wish to thank all persons who supported me with their resources knowingly and unknowingly, I say God richly bless and replenish you abundantly.

Let me take this Opportunity to Congratulate all newly elected National Executives for their Victory in the election. I strongly believe that we will all work together in Unity to achieve the *"NPP BEYOND 8YRS AGENDA"* I am committed to work with all National Executives to achieve the Vision of the President and the NPP.

The Grassroots/Footsoldiers are my Priority and still remains my Priority.

Thank you

....Signed....

Michael Omari Wadie

3rd National Vice Chairman

New Patriotic Party