Thank You NPP, Thank You Grassroots & Footsoldiers-Omari Wadie
Big Quarsh
I thank the Almighty God, for granting us Victory as a Political Party. I also want to thank all Delegates from across the 275 Constituencies and the Grassroots/Footsoldiers for the massive Votes and Support.
I thank the Presidency, National Council Members, Founding Members, Patrons, External Branch Members, Members of Parliament, Ministers, MMDCE's, TESCON Executives, etc for their support and Votes. May God richly bless you.
I wish to thank my Family and Friends for their support and prayers in making this day a reality, May the good Lord bless each one of you bountifully.
I also wish to thank all persons who supported me with their resources knowingly and unknowingly, I say God richly bless and replenish you abundantly.
Let me take this Opportunity to Congratulate all newly elected National Executives for their Victory in the election. I strongly believe that we will all work together in Unity to achieve the *"NPP BEYOND 8YRS AGENDA"* I am committed to work with all National Executives to achieve the Vision of the President and the NPP.
The Grassroots/Footsoldiers are my Priority and still remains my Priority.
Thank you
....Signed....
Michael Omari Wadie
3rd National Vice Chairman
New Patriotic Party
Success is pushing yourself one more time over and over again
