Churches Tasked To Pray For Government And The NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the church to continue to pray for him and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for them to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians and win the 2020 elections.

He said his government would serve all Ghanaians in all sectors of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at a thanksgiving service organised to climax the National Delegates Congress of the NPP at the Jesus Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Koforidua.

In a sermon, Reverend Dickson Tuffour Sarpong reminded the members of the NPP that they would be required to account for their stewardship.

He said God gave everyone a talent and when one worked with the talent it multiplied and advised people who cannot identify their talents to think about issues that they were passionate about.

Rev. Dickson observed that Africa's problems could be solved only through hard work.