Clergyman Pushes For The Patronage Of Traditional Wear

A clergyman has regretted that there is gradual disappearance of traditional wear, like 'Joromi' and 'Jumper', and urged Ghanaians to help promote them.

Reverend Dr J.K. Amoh, the Founder and Leader of 'Hand for Christ Mission International,' was addressing about 180 youth members of the church at Nsutam in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

He expressed the need to pursue and promote traditional attire in all forms for national development and pointed out that traditional attire did not only portray beauty, but also identified one's cultural background.

According to him, decent dressing like traditional wear sent a good signal of being educated, informed and moved people into activities of both community and national development.

Rev Dr Amoh noted that traditional attire had advantage over foreign ones, because they were readily available and could be put on at a number of social functions.

The clergyman stressed that dressing had become challenging and competitive and needed courage, hard work and focus to be successful in one's outfit.

He remarked: 'You should have a sense of dressing in order that you will be presentable, wherever you find yourself.'

He used the occasion to advise the youth to let their dresses portray their lifestyle, because bad dressing could send a wrong signal, that one is an agent of destruction.'