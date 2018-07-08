Dr. Asadu Calls For Greener And Cleaner Environment

The Chief Executive Officer of the Asadu Royal Waste, Mr Edward Asadu, has been presented with the environmental stewardship award for promoting sustainable occupational practices.

The award, which was organized by the Humanity Magazine International, seeks to promote cleaner and greener environment aiming for sustainable development without degrading the environment.

The Country Director for the Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, praised Dr. Asadu by saying “over the years your company’s environmentally friendly programs have contributed a lot to the community, you have shown professionalism and leadership qualities to transform Asadu Royal Waste into one of the renowned but improving waste management company in Africa”.

Mr Alhassan pointed that, tree planting programs initiated by the management of Asadu Royal Waste, an initiative of Dr. Edward Asadu, is in congruence with the United Nations Environment Programme to coordinate environmental activities, assisting developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices.

Mr. Alhassan described the award as a performance-enhancing honor to encourage managers of public and private institutions to do well for the community.

On his part, Dr Asadu used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to stop throwing waste around, stressing that “a clean environment means a clean mind, health, which are needed for economic development”.