Freddie Blay Should Have Been Sanctioned By The EC

An anti-corruption campaigner Sydney Casely Hayford has criticized Ghana’s democratic system saying the governance system is flawed.

According to him if Ghana is indeed practicing democracy, the acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay would have been sanctioned by the Electoral Commission.

Freddie Blay has been in the news for personally procuring 275 buses for all NPP constituency offices across the country, ahead of the party's national delegates congress on Saturday, where he is contesting to become the substantive Chairman.

Speaking on Citi FM's new analysis programme The Big Issue on Saturday, Mr. Casely Hayford stated that the Electoral Commission should have also boycotted the 2018 National Delegates conference which is being held today at Koforidua.

“We are pretending to be democratic. This is not a democracy; if this was a democracy, the Electoral Commission should have sanctioned Freddie Blay him by now. He should have called him to book and told him you are breaking the law. The Commission should have boycotted the observation of the conference, that is a democracy,” he said.

About 6,000 members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will attend today, Saturday, July 7, 2018, converge on the campus of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region to elect their national executives as the party hosts its National Delegate's Conference.

Over 40 members of the NPP are seeking to occupy various executive positions in the party to lead the party for the next four years.

According to reports, Mr. Blay as a guarantor paid 3 million dollars which constitutes 30% of the total cost of 11.4 million dollars and has taken delivery of the first 100 minibuses.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has also waded into the 275 buses procured by acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, subtly mocking him.

“$11.4 million Freddie Blay buses ahead of NPP election financed by Universal Merchant Bank? I thought Merchant Bank was sold to my brother, Ibrahim? So Ibrahim Mahama's bank financed the 275 buses for Blay & NPP? LOL!” Mahama tweeted on Friday.