NPP Dedicated A Moment Of Silence For Amissah-Arthur

Delegates to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) national delegates' conference have observed a moment of silence in tribute to the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Over 6,000 delegates from across 275 constituencies gathered at the Koforidua Technical University for the two-day meeting.

The main highlight was the election of new national officers to lead the party for the next four years.

The late Amissah-Arthur collapsed during a workout at the Air Force Mess Gymnasium in the early hours of Friday, June 29, rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and was pronounced dead.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared five days of national mourning for the former Vice President and opened books of condolence for him in Accra and Ghana's foreign missions.

He would be given state burial and this has been scheduled for Friday, July 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

President Akufo-Addo at his party's Koforidua event eulogised the late Amissah-Arthur and repeated that he served his nation with dignity and integrity.

Earlier, representatives of various political parties including the Conservative Party in United Kingdom, Convention People's Party (CPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), People's National Convention (PNC) and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) sent solidarity messages wishing the NPP a successful conference.

The Conservative Party asked that it focused time and energy, reaching out and engaging the people.

It was important to ensure that the concerns of the people were represented in the party's development in freedom.

CPP called for greater inclusiveness and revamping of industries built by Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

It rallied everybody to put Ghana ahead of serve-serving political agenda and work together to make the nation work again.