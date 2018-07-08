Nana B Beats Them All To Win Youth Organizer

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, has been elected Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He beat his close contenders, Dominic Eduah and Kamal-Deen Abdulai as he took a comfortable lead in the number of votes received from delegates at the NPP's 2018 delegate's conference held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Henry Nana Boakye polled 423 votes against Dominic Eduah's 245 votes, and Kamal-Deen's 102 votes.

Henry Nana Boakye takes over the youth leadership mantle from Sammy Awuku who served in that position.

Dominic Eduah, who many perceived to be the most likely candidate for the position was the Deputy Youth Organizer to the outgoing Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku.

It was believed that with the exit of Sammy Awuku, Eduah would be chosen to naturally take over, but the delegates had a different idea.

Nana Boakye had previously served as the Head of Programmes and Events within the NPP National youth wing, and was also a member of the Strategic Communications team for election 2016.

He was among the founding members of TESCON at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in 2004.

He acted as the TESCON President at the school for the 2004/2005 academic year, and went on to become the TESCON President at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He is also a founding member of the Movement for Change group.

About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election.

Nearly every key member of the party who matters, including the President, his Vice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, ministers of state and members of parliament attended the conference.

