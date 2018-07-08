The Winners And The Losers At NPP Congress [Infographics]

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday dawn declared winners for its 2018 delegates congress that saw the election and re-election of new and old executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next 4 years.

Big winners on the night included acting Chairman, Freddy Blay, who was retained after securing over 400 votes ahead of his closest contender, Stephen Ntim.

For the keenly contested National Youth Organizer position, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, Henry Nana Boakye got a fast one past favorite, Dominic Eduah who had served in the same office in a deputy capacity by securing 423 votes.

Eduah managed 246 votes while immediate past Nasara coordinator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai polled 102.

Emmanuel Nana Bediako got 1 vote.

See the infographics below for details of how delegates voted for the various executives.

