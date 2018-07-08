modernghana logo

1 hour ago | NPP News

The Winners And The Losers At NPP Congress [Infographics]

CitiNewsRoom
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday dawn declared winners for its 2018 delegates congress that saw the election and re-election of new and old executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next 4 years.

Big winners on the night included acting Chairman, Freddy Blay, who was retained after securing over 400 votes ahead of his closest contender, Stephen Ntim.

For the keenly contested National Youth Organizer position, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, Henry Nana Boakye got a fast one past favorite, Dominic Eduah who had served in the same office in a deputy capacity by securing 423 votes.

Eduah managed 246 votes while immediate past Nasara coordinator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai polled 102.

Emmanuel Nana Bediako got 1 vote.
See the infographics below for details of how delegates voted for the various executives.

78201893605_newnppexecutives1024x1024.jpeg

New NPP executives

78201893606_npporganizerrace1024x1024.jpeg

Organizer race

78201893606_nppchairmanshiprace1024x1024.jpeg

Chairmanship race

78201893607_nppgeneralsecretary1024x1024.jpeg

General Secretary race

78201893608_nppvicechairmanshiprace1024x1024.jpeg

Vice Chairmanship race

78201893608_npptreasurer1024x1024.jpeg

Treasurer race

78201893609_nppwomenorganizerrace1024x1024.jpeg

Women Organizer race

78201893610_nppyouthorganizerrace1024x1024.jpeg

Youth Organizer race

