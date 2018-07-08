The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held it 2018 National Delegate Congress in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua to elect a new set of national officers who will run the affairs of the party for the next four years last Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Koforidua Technical University.
MyNewsGhana.com , as promised, can confirm the full list of Executives elected by delegates to run the affairs of the NPP party for the next four years.
NPP Conference: Full List of Elected Executives
Elected Executives
1. Freddie Blay: Chairman (3,021 )
2. Rita Talata Asobayiri:1st vice Chairperson ( 3,670)
3. F. F. Anto: 2nd Vice Chairperson (3,185 )
4. Michael Omari-Wadie:3rd Vice Chairperson (3,028)
5. John Boadu: General Secretary ( 4,277)
6. Sammi Awuku: Organizer (4,913)
7. Abankwah Yeboah: Treasurer (2,492)
8. Henry Nana Boakye: Youth Organizer (423)
9. Kate Gyamfua: Women Organizer (686)
10. Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futah: Nasara Coordinator (201)