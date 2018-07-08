NPP Conference: Full List of Elected Executives

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held it 2018 National Delegate Congress in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua to elect a new set of national officers who will run the affairs of the party for the next four years last Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Koforidua Technical University.

MyNewsGhana.com , as promised, can confirm the full list of Executives elected by delegates to run the affairs of the NPP party for the next four years.

Elected Executives

1. Freddie Blay: Chairman (3,021 )

2. Rita Talata Asobayiri:1st vice Chairperson ( 3,670)

3. F. F. Anto: 2nd Vice Chairperson (3,185 )

4. Michael Omari-Wadie:3rd Vice Chairperson (3,028)

5. John Boadu: General Secretary ( 4,277)

6. Sammi Awuku: Organizer (4,913)

7. Abankwah Yeboah: Treasurer (2,492)

8. Henry Nana Boakye: Youth Organizer (423)

9. Kate Gyamfua: Women Organizer (686)

10. Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futah: Nasara Coordinator (201)