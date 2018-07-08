A Long-Shot Amoako-Baah Ought to Have Campaigned for Vice-Chairman

He has been around for a reasonably long time, so Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah ought to have known and fully appreciated the fact that effectively and/or successfully grabbing for partisan political power entails far more than just one’s intellect or personal academic achievements. You see, politics, unlike academia or Ivory-Tower culture, is first and foremost a game of numbers and public relations or connections. Wait, just let me back up a little: actually, politics is first and foremost a game of dollars and cents or, in our particular local context, cedis and pesewas. And so wistfully whining about not being able to keep his head above the mean and treacherous waters of media advertising is neither here nor there (See “I Am Too Broke to Embark on a Flamboyant Campaign Like the Rest – Dr. Amoako-Baah” MyNewsGh.com / Ghanaweb.com 7/7/18).

If, indeed, he is “too broke” to give the well-connected and relatively well-heeled likes of Messrs. Freddie Blay and Stephen Ntim a run for their money, as it were, then the former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, is flirting with the wrong species of political animal. In simple English, Dr. Amoako-Baah may very well have bitten a chunk more than he could chew. You see, since he clearly appears to be far more intellectually endowed than his other two competitors for the cardinal post of New Patriotic Party’s National Chairman, the savviest thing for him to have done ought to have been for Dr. Amoako-Baah to literally hitch his wagon to the star of one of the two National Chairmanship frontrunners of the party with whom he either felt himself to be in perfect agreement or at least comfortable with; or even more wisely, the candidate whom an obviously longshot Dr. Amoako-Baah felt had a greater chance of getting both of them to the Biblical Promised Land.

At the end of the day, half a loaf is definitely better than absolutely none at all. The former KNUST’s political scientist could have easily compensated for his woeful lack of fiscal and /or capital resources by first gunning for the First National Vice-Chairmanship of the NPP, perhaps even striking a gentleman’s agreement or understanding between himself and either of the two frontrunners with a promise of working hand-in-glove after clinching an electoral victory. In such a win-win situation, it would have been much easier for Dr. Amoako-Baah to have had his name out-front among the second-tier candidates for National Vice-Chairmanship of the NPP. Such a fetching opportunity would then have afforded him the well-desired experience four years down the pike to enable him to more credibly and resourcefully fight for the party’s top job, that is, aside from the Presidency and the Vice-Presidency.

You see, managing the Political Science Department at KNUST or even the nation’s flagstaff academy, the University of Ghana, for even two decades with great flair and inimitable competence does not automatically translate into a relevant or credible experience as National Chairman of a relatively humongous political machine as the New Patriotic Party. But, of course, it could readily secure one a major diplomatic job or appointment either as an Ambassador or a High Commissioner. It could even secure the subject of such remarkable experience and knowledge a cabinet or deputy cabinet portfolio. I am also quite sure that such positions might have been presented to him as options in the wake of the massive victory clinched by then-Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the latter’s three-time Vice-Presidential Candidate, to wit, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Indeed, it is very tempting, as a result of his remarkable academic credentials and experience, for Dr. Amoako-Baah to woefully underestimate the strength and puissance or formidability of Messrs. Blay and Ntim. But the uncontestable fact of the matter is that in terms of practical experience in running a powerful and extensive political party machine like the NPP, the renowned historian is decidedly a toddler. Also, not having been deeply involved in the bitter factional infighting that rocked the party for some eight years, twice denying the party the Presidency, may very well have constituted an Achilles Heel for Dr. Amoako-Baah going into the fray. I make the foregoing observation because when he first floated his interest in running for the National Chairmanship of the NPP, Dr. Amoako-Baah harped on his factional-fracas-non-involvement as his one great capital and claim to the capacity for unifying the two major factions of the party.

In actuality, this was a rather naïve way of looking at the perennially rancorous political culture and climate of the party which, by the way, some cynics have scandalously chalked up as exemplifying the nonesuch, breathtaking, capacity for democratic tolerance among the party’s movers-and-shakers. Of course, those of us avid students and scholars of NPP political culture during the course of the past 26 years know far better than to be so easily befuddled with such glaring self-deceit. As well, it may be too late for Dr. Amoako-Baah to more positively and constructively reconfigure his strategy for the desired results. But, of course, over the long haul, the retired KNUST’s don still has a fighting chance. It is called learning from one’s mistakes in order to better position oneself for a more fetching outcome in the near future. Then also, I must confess that I admire his spunkiness, even though I also knew from the get-go that Dr. Amoako-Baah’s plane woefully lacked the requisite wingspan and engine size to make that successful flight across the land.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 8, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]