NPPConference: Abankwa floors opponents and re-elected as National Treasurer

The current National Treasurer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, beat his five contenders in the party's National Delegate’s Conference to retain his position.

He polled 2, 492 votes to emerge winner. His closest opponent, Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama, followed closely with 1,050 votes.

The other contenders, Mary Post Odun, Haija Ruka Ahmeed and Kwabena Oppong Frimpong garnered 1,004, 467 and 50 votes respectively.

Abankwa has deeply been involved in creating and implementing innovative fundraising ideas for the NPP, especially during the 2016 election.

He among other things introduced the “Adopt a polling station”, the SMS platform, the “I am for Nana” app, the NPP donation scratch card and decentralization of dues.

In his campaign messages, Abankwa Yeboah had said he wanted to continue to “manage prudently the finances of the party and use the money judiciously in protecting the party purse” and to work “to enhance value-for-money principles in the party.”

By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana