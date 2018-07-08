Ex Hearts Management member Abdul Aziz, elected Nasara Coordinator

A former Accra Hearts of Oak management member, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has beaten competition from 13 others to become the New Patriotic Party's Nasara Coordinator.

He polled 201 votes to win the position at the NPP's National Delegate’s Conference held at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

Futa had promised to use his influence to snatch the Asawase Constituency seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress if he gets the nod.

The other 13 contestants had the following results:

Abubakari Sulemana – 8 Alhaji Rashid Adam – 23 Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu – 123 Iddrisu Abdulai Dipantiche – 4 Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Sheriff – 19 Baba Gado Ibrahim – 1 Dauda Abdul Rahman Duodu – 0 Alhaji Aminu Abu – 12 Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 21 Abdul-Rahman Diallo – 1 Kazeem Ibrahim – 1 Salihu Yahaya Bo – 1 Ali Suraj – 1

NASARA is the Zongo Wing of the NPP with a primary role of mobilizing members for the party within the Zongo Communities of the country.

The NPP in January 2018 amended its constitution to make the NASARA position an official and special organ of the party.

Hitherto, NASARA was a branch of the party, but it has now been elevated to the national level and has officers at the regional and constituency level.

The National Nasara Coordinator is also expected to serve as a coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund which was approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2018.

About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election.

Nearly every key member of the party who matters, including the President, his Vice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, ministers of state and members of parliament attended the conference.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

