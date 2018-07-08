Koforidua Traders Made Good Sales From NPP Congress

Traders in Koforidua have taken advantage of the national delegates' congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do brisk business.

More than 6,000 delegates had gathered at the Koforidua Technical University to elect new national officers to lead the party in the next four years.

Food vendors and sachet water have virtually occupied every available space outside the venue and making good sales.

There is also a lot of excitement among those selling the party's paraphernalia.

These are on high demand and many smart young people have seized the opportunity to make money.

Some of the traders confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that they had seen sharp increases in their daily sales.

Madam Yaa Pokua said 'my brother, business has really been good'.