Kufuor Tells NPP Members To Swallow Pride And Support The Party’s Vision

Former President Agyekum Kufuor has advised members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to swallow their pride and egos and support the Akufo-Addo government to develop Ghana.

According to him, if the members pay heed to this advice, the country would be transformed at the speed of light and present the NPP with more electoral victories.

“We need a very solid and united party as the undercarriage for the great vision and great policies the government is launching to be given the change of the day, to win the election over and over again at the national level so that these visions could be realized for the people of Ghana as a whole. And to do this I've just come to you to say please swallow your pride,” he said.

The Former President also told them not to be content with the government's current achievements but instead to strive to see Ghana attain an enviable level of development.

“I have come to remind you that we are only one and half years into power. Unfortunately for us, the tenure of office of our government is too short; it is only four years. You don't change the world within four years but we want to change the world, we want to transform Ghana,” he said.

Former President Agyekum Kufuor also warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against conflicts that would undermine the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government ruin their chances of reelection.

Speaking at the National Delegates Conference President Nana Akufo-Addo also said the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from office was done without malice.

According to him, he only discharged the constitutional mandate as expected of him.

“Respect for due process and constitutional propriety led to the discharge of the heavy duty of giving effect to the recommendations of the constitutional body that investigated the petitions against the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her two deputies. I acted as directed by the constitution without any malice or premeditation,” he said on Saturday.