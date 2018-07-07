NPP Conference: You Are Wasting Money On Posters; UK Conservative Party Rep Tells NPP

A representative of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom says he was baffled by the number of posters he saw at the venue of the New Patriotic Party’s 2018 Delegates Conference.

Dr John Hayward wondered whether the printing of many campaign posters was a prudent way of using resources available to those vying for the position.

The Conservative Party representative believes the NPP might pay dearly in the national elections if it does not change its ways.

“We the Conservative Party learnt this in a bitter way so we have changed our way. Focus your time, efforts and resources on reaching out to voters in Ghana”, he stated in his solidarity message to the NPP at Koforidua Saturday.

He urged the governing party to listen to the concerns of the citizenry and ensure that their concerns are represented in development in freedom.

Some 6,000 delegates from 275 constituencies are expected at the Koforidua Technical University Park where the new officials will be elected to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The region is a stronghold of the party - it won 27 out of the 33 parliamentary seats in there in the last elections - leaving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with just six seats.

Positions to be contested for are those of the National Chairperson, First, Second and Third Vice, General Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organizer.

The rest are National Women Organiser, National Youth Organizer and National Nasara Coordinator.