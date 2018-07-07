 Newly Elected NDC Chairman Calls For Unity

Mr. Stephen Ofosu Agyare

Newly elected Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC), Mr. Stephen Ofosu Agyare has urge members to establish a strong cohesion towards 2020.

He made the call when he led a delegation to visit the Ridge residence of the late statesman, the former Vice President H.E Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur to commiserate with his family.

The delegation included executives and some members of the constituency.

Speaking to journalists he said, the NDC lacks nothing to capture power in 2020 but a united front.

This according to him must initiate from the constituency level.

Just after the 2016 general elections, excerpts of the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey report suggests that the party largely lost based on apathy. In this bane “we must ensure we derail from, and circumstances that led to the unfortunate event” he said.

In his view, the Nana Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has botched to satisfy the needs of the Ghanaian populace and that there will be the need for the NDC to intensify its effort to win power come 2020.

“As we mourn our great fallen hero, I urge all, particularly Awutu Senya East Constituents to doggedly strive for unity” he said.

He emphasized that, ASEC must let go their differences and pave way for consolidated grounds towards 2020 to win both Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

He said the constituency has for the past 18 months seen no development after the NPP ascended to the reigns of the country. To that effect, he urges all members to rally together and realign the constituency come 2020.

He however expressed the constituency’s heartfelt condolence to the family and widow, and asks God’s guidance and protection for the widow.

“The sudden demise of our former Vice President H.E Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur came as a shock to us” he said.

“We urge Mommy Matilda to be strong in these trying times, and pray for God’s comforting arms around her in these inconsolable times,” he added, “We understand your loss mummy”.

He pledged the constituency’s support in anyway possible to ensure a befitting burial to the fallen hero.