Kufuor Advises NPP Leadership, Government Not To Be Power Drunk

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership as well as the Akufo-Addo government not to be power drunk.

Speaking at the party's National Delegates Conference in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital on Saturday, he said power of any form has a way of tricking people even when they have good intention.

Quoting Lord Acton’s famous lines, he said, “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, so at every turn even as we make progress in governance and we are making serious progress in all sectors.”

“Power can trick you, if you are not careful, you become complacent, conceited discriminatory and you will think that you do not need to critically look at the grassroots," he advised the yet to be elected leaders as the party looks to hold on to power.

The former president stated emphatically that, “as an old uncle, I have come to remind our leadership and all of us within the party that only one and half years into power it is the unity that will let us achieve more."

Mr Kufuor who had advocated longer tenure for governments in the country argued that although the four years is short to change the world or transform the country, the NPP aims to do so and it will need a solid united party.

He urged the leadership of the party and all those in government not forget the grassroots so the party can solidify its gains to win the 2020 election to continue developing the country.

According to him, the party needs to draw from its philosophy and the benefit of hindsight to nudge itself of ego and selfishness from time to time.

"Our party tradition enjoins us from the very beginning to be the vanguard for delivering good governance and prosperity for our nation," Mr Kufuor said.

He said the party can only succeed when it is united, purposely and single-minded in the discharge of that responsibility bequeathed to them by the visionary leader J.B Danquah.

The former president lauded Kofi Abrifa Busia whom he described as a great humanist for his knowledge and drawing from the length and breadth of the country.

Mr Kufour reminded the party members of Kofi Busia trusted leadership which always reminded his followers never to forget that the wealth the nation was generated from the rural areas of the country.

He said that was why Kofi Busia developed the rural areas and supported farmers.

The former president did not leave out Simon Diedong Dumbo who he described as a selfless person throughout his leadership.