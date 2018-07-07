Ghana Moves To Deal With Plastic Wastes Amid Policy Challenges

The underdeveloped state of Ghana’s plastic waste sector has increasingly become a drain on the country’s economy.

Accra, the capital city produces 300 tonnes of waste per day of which only 2% is recycled.

The rest occupies space in landfills, the streets or ends in drains, posing serious health and environmental risks including cholera, toxicity and death of aquatic life.

Visionary Science Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, Argon Poorun, says plastic wastes, if not properly managed may become a deterrent to tourism which is an important income stream for the country.

Although formal policies and frameworks are yet to be put in place by the government to promote private and public stakeholder collaboration, there have been recent partnerships initiated by Frost & Sullivan, that show promise towards more cohesive integration on all levels of society,

Last month the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) together with the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge, held a stakeholders’ forum on sustainable financing of the national waste management in Ghana.

The forum also allowed stakeholders to make recommendations and inputs into the Environmental Fiscal Reform (EFR) policy which is believed to improve the financial liquidity status of waste contractors and ensure efficient and uninterrupted waste collection and management.

Recent developments such as the AGI/GRIPE partnership, ESPA/GIZ BUSAC Fund collaboration and initiatives by local processors such as Zoomlion Ghana, Thrashy Bags and Netplast Ghana show promise towards more cohesive integration.

Moving forward, it will be imperative that a formal policy framework such as the Environmental Fiscal Reform Policy (EFRP) is implemented to promote private/public stakeholder collaboration, public awareness and waste infrastructure development.

Only then will the potential for economic growth and job creation in the waste sector be realised.