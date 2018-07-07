A United NPP Can Rule Ghana For Eternity

Former President Agyekum Kufuor has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against internal strife and conflict that would undermine the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government ruin their chances of reelection.

According to him, the NPP government would be able to win the next election and subsequent ones with a united front devoid of acrimony and bickering.

He also warned them against complacency with the government’s current achievements but instead, strive to see Ghana attain an enviable level of development.

“Let us not do anything that will begin to splinter us. If we can overcome this and hold together, I assure you that the people of Ghana will vote for us 2020, vote for us 2024, vote us 2028 and into eternity, we'll become the party of the nation. I believe in this sincerely and this is what I've come to tell you,” he said at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference on Saturday.

About 6,000 delegates of the NPP are currently at the Koforidua Technical University taking part in the conference which is among other things supposed to enable the party to elect new leaders.

Kufuor said, if every member swallows their pride, egos, and rally behind the vision of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana would be transformed at a more faster rate to give the NPP more electoral fortunes.

“I have come to remind you that we are only one and half years into power. Unfortunately for us, the tenure of office of our government is too short, it is only four years. You don't change the world within four years but we want to change the world, we want to transform Ghana. And to be able to do this we need a very solid and united party as the undercarriage for the great vision and great policies the government is launching to be given the change of the day, to win election over and over again at the national level so that these visions could be realized for the people of Ghana as a whole. And to do this I've just come to you to please swallow your pride.”

“For this, we must swallow our individual egos and with all due respect vanity for the greater good of our country and humanity at large,” he added.