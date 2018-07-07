Twin blasts kill five in attack on Somalia's security ministry

The Shabaab militants were forced out of the Somali capital in 2011 but still launch regular gun and bomb attacks on government, military and civilian targets in Mogadishu. By Mohamed ABDIWAHAB (AFP/File)

Two explosions rocked Somalia's internal security ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday morning killing five civilians, a police officer said, in the latest attack claimed by Shabaab militants.

"There were two blasts targeting the internal security compound near parliament," said Ibrahim Mohamed, a police commander.

"We have confirmed five dead and more than ten wounded," he said, adding that four militants had also been killed.

Another security official said the attackers included a suicide bomber and three gunmen.

In a statement posted on a jihadist website, the Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility.

The Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu for over a decade.

Despite losing towns and territory in recent years the group continues to carry out regular bombings and armed raids on government, security and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere.