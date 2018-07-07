modernghana logo

2 hours ago | NPP News

MyJoyOnline
Photos : Npp Decides: Will Delegates Be Feared Or Will Favourites Win Their Favour?

Brisk political activities are underway in Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern region where delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party have gathered to choose new leaders for the next four years.

The current National Executives credited for returning the party to power in 2017 face competition for their places. Myjoyonline.com brings you photos of the event.

Seated and smiling is the former President Kufuor, the first NPP President since the party was formed in 1992

Display of party Paraphernalia

Koforidua township is decorated with posters of the delegates

Police are providing security at the congress ground

The out going National Youth Organizer ,Sammy Awuku interacts with some the party members

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Executive Secretary of the State Enterprises Commission and Mr Robert Ahomka Lindsay, Deputy Trade Minister are among the delegates

Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan and Deputy Minister of Education Barbara Aher Ayisi

Minister of Acric Dr Osei Afriyie (left) interact with one of the party officials

Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo seated with other senior members of the party

Vice president Dr Bawumia interacts with party supporters on arrival

NPP acting General Secretary John Boadu, (middle)

Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Kenedy Akompreko Agyepong

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh | [email protected]

