Photos : Npp Decides: Will Delegates Be Feared Or Will Favourites Win Their Favour?
Brisk political activities are underway in Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern region where delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party have gathered to choose new leaders for the next four years.
The current National Executives credited for returning the party to power in 2017 face competition for their places. Myjoyonline.com brings you photos of the event.
Seated and smiling is the former President Kufuor, the first NPP President since the party was formed in 1992
Display of party Paraphernalia
Koforidua township is decorated with posters of the delegates
Police are providing security at the congress ground
The out going National Youth Organizer ,Sammy Awuku interacts with some the party members
Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Executive Secretary of the State Enterprises Commission and Mr Robert Ahomka Lindsay, Deputy Trade Minister are among the delegates
Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan and Deputy Minister of Education Barbara Aher Ayisi
Minister of Acric Dr Osei Afriyie (left) interact with one of the party officials
Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo seated with other senior members of the party
Vice president Dr Bawumia interacts with party supporters on arrival
NPP acting General Secretary John Boadu, (middle)
Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku
Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Kenedy Akompreko Agyepong
