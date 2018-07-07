Ghanaians Will Soon See Special Prosecutor's Action

Majority Leader and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has hinted that those waiting to see the Special Prosecutor prosecute persons accused of corruption will soon see action.

“I suspect that very soon people will begin to hear about the workings of our dear Martin Amidu [Special Prosecutor],” he was confident.

Speaking at the party's National Delegates Conference in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital on Saturday, the Suame legislator revealed that the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, and his team are actively working to deliver on the promises of the party.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs noted that democracy must yield tangible results and deliver prosperity to the governed otherwise the governed would lose trust in the government.

He said as a demonstration of good governance under the current administration, the law on the Office of the Special Prosecutor and other important laws have been passed.

He urged delegates at the party’s National Delegates Conference to vote for candidates who can promote the interest of the party.

Vote wisely

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu outlined what he believes should be the fundamental attributes of a worthy national executive of the party.

“The fundamental considerations that each of us [delegates] should have are the following: 1. Has the contestant rendered good service to the party? 2. Has the constant best promoted and defended and would defend and promote of the party?” he said.

He wants only diligent members of the party to be given the mandate to run the party’s affairs at the executive level.

Touching briefly on some of the achievements of the Parliament under the current Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration, he said key bills have been passed to deepen good governance.

“By Tuesday next week, we would have passed the Legal Aid Bill and same day…we will start the consideration of the much-awaited Right to Information Bill and certainly before Parliament adjourns on July 26 2018, we would have finished the passage of the Ghana Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Authority Bill 2018 among others,” he announced.