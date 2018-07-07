NPPConference: Regional Breakdown Of 6,000 Delegates

A total of 6,000 delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are taking part in the ongoing National Delegates Conference at the Koforidua Technical University.

The 6,000 delegates are expected to choose suitable persons out of about 41 aspirants to lead the party for the next four years.

The National Delegates Conference is being held in pursuant to Article 10 (2) and (3) of the NPP constitution.

Below is an infographic on the regional breakdown of the delegates: