Former MP Escapes Accident Narrowly

A former Member of Parliament for Wulensi in the Nanumba South district, George Laarir Maabam escaped death when his private car caught fire and burnt completely at Damanko near the Oti River in the Nkwanta north district of the Volta region.

According to Citi News sources, the former legislator nearly burnt with the car as he was stuck on the driver’s seat at the time the car was burning.

He was rescued by his son who forcibly opened the door and pulled him out at which time he had already sustained some burns on his legs and other parts of his body such as his face and neck.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Nkwanta South district hospital at Nkwanta in the Volta region.

According to the source, the legislator’s car had a problem with the exhaust pipe, and so he called a mechanic to remove it. He kept the exhaust pipe in the booth of the car, and on the way, they saw smoke coming out of the car.

The mechanic, who was at the back managed to escape unhurt, but Maabam was on the driver’s seat with a seat belt and auto lock on the door, and so he could not escape by himself, and had to be rescued.

Fire service personnel from the Nkwanta arrived the scene after the car had completely been burnt.