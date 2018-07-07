Photo News: Nana Addo, Kufuor, Ministers At NPP Congress

President Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and some Ministers of state have arrived at the Koforidua Technical University for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) delegates conference.

About 6000 delegates are expected to cast their ballot to elect their national executives to lead the party for the next four years.

The National Delegates’ Conference is being held in pursuant to Article 10 (2) and (3) of the NPP constitution.

Over 40 members of the NPP are seeking to occupy various executive positions to lead the party for the next four years.

The conference will be in two parts.



For the first part, a statement will be delivered by acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay, who is seeking to be confirmed as the substantive national chairman.

The acting General Secretary, John Boadu, who is also seeking to become the substantive General secretary will also give a report, whiles the National Treasurer will also deliver the statement of accounts.