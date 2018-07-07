modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | NPP News

#NPP Conference: Full Llist Of Aspiring Executives

CitiNewsRoom
#NPP Conference: Full Llist Of Aspiring Executives

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is organizing its National Delegate’s Conference today, July 7, 2018, at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

The party is among other things expected to take stock of gains made in the last few years and also elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

77201813605 nppcongress15

77201813606 nppcongress26

Over 6,000 delegates are expected to take part in this exercise.

The National Delegate’s Conference is being held in pursuant to Article 10 (2) and (3) of the NPP constitution.

Four aspirants are vying for the National Chairmanship position.

77201813606 nppcongress17

77201813606 nppcongress16

77201813606 nppcongress12

They include acting chairman Freddie Worsemawu Blay, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah and David Kankam Boadu.

One of the persons vying for the chairmanship position Alhaji Abubarkari Abdul-Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short bowed out of the race about two months ago.

77201813607 nppdelegatescongressprep31

A statement signed by his Campaign Manager, Kwabena Marfo said his boss stepped down “after a long introspection and consideration.”

A total of 14 others are also vying for the party's Nasara coordinator position.

Below is the full breakdown of aspirants:
National Nasara Aspirants

  1. Abubakari Sulemana
  2. Alhaji Rashid Adam
  3. Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu
  4. Iddrisu Abdulai Dipantiche
  5. Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Sheriff
  6. Baba Gado Ibrahim
  7. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
  8. Dauda Abdul Rahman Duodu
  9. Alhaji Aminu Abu
  10. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
  11. Abdul-Rahman Diallo
  12. Kazeem Ibrahim
  13. Salihu Yahaya Bo
  14. Ali Suraj

National Organizer

  1. Sammi Awuku
  2. Tweneboa Kodua Emmanuel
  3. Sulemana .A. Sadik Nabicheinga

National Women Organizer Aspirants
1. Joyce Konokie Zempare
2. Kate Gyamfua

77201813607 nppcongress19

77201813608 nppcongress13

National Youth Organizer Aspirants

  1. Henry Nana Boakye
  2. Kamal-Deen Abdulai
  3. Emmanuel Nana Bediako .D. Appiah
  4. Dominic Kwesi Eduah

General Secretary Aspirants
1. John Boadu
2. Richard Ahiagbah
National Treasurer Aspirants

  1. Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
  2. Kwabena Oppong Frimpong
  3. Mary Posch-Oduro
  4. Hajia Ruka Ahmeed
  5. Abrahim Obeng Amoakohene
  6. Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama

77201813608 nppconference28

77201813608 nppconference25

77201813608 nppconference19

National Vice Chair Aspirants

  1. Emmanuel Ken-Wuud Nuworsu K.
  2. Rita Talata Asobayire
  3. Micheal Omari Wadie
  4. Vida Agyekum Acheampong
  5. F.F Antoh
  6. George Isaac Amoo
  7. Mrs Agnes .A. Chigabatia

77201813608 nppdelegatescongressprep33

National Chair Aspirants

  1. Freddie Worsemawu Blay
  2. Dr. Richard Amoako Baah
  3. Stephen Ayesu Ntim

77201813609 agnesa.chigabatia12

77201813609 agnesa.chigabatia11

77201813609 agnesa.chigabatia10

77201813609 agnesa.chigabatia9

quot-img-1LIVE THE LIFE YOU DREAM OF NOW FOR YOU DO NOT KNOW IF YOU LIVE NEXT SECOND

By: collin COMEY quot-img-1
body-container-line