The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is organizing its National Delegate’s Conference today, July 7, 2018, at the Koforidua Technical University in ...
#NPP Conference: Full Llist Of Aspiring Executives
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is organizing its National Delegate’s Conference today, July 7, 2018, at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.
The party is among other things expected to take stock of gains made in the last few years and also elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
Over 6,000 delegates are expected to take part in this exercise.
The National Delegate’s Conference is being held in pursuant to Article 10 (2) and (3) of the NPP constitution.
Four aspirants are vying for the National Chairmanship position.
They include acting chairman Freddie Worsemawu Blay, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah and David Kankam Boadu.
One of the persons vying for the chairmanship position Alhaji Abubarkari Abdul-Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short bowed out of the race about two months ago.
A statement signed by his Campaign Manager, Kwabena Marfo said his boss stepped down “after a long introspection and consideration.”
A total of 14 others are also vying for the party's Nasara coordinator position.
Below is the full breakdown of aspirants:
National Nasara Aspirants
National Organizer
National Women Organizer Aspirants
1. Joyce Konokie Zempare
2. Kate Gyamfua
National Youth Organizer Aspirants
General Secretary Aspirants
1. John Boadu
2. Richard Ahiagbah
National Treasurer Aspirants
National Vice Chair Aspirants
National Chair Aspirants