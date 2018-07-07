NPP Conference: Full Llist Of Aspiring Executives

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is organizing its National Delegate’s Conference today, July 7, 2018, at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

The party is among other things expected to take stock of gains made in the last few years and also elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Over 6,000 delegates are expected to take part in this exercise.

The National Delegate’s Conference is being held in pursuant to Article 10 (2) and (3) of the NPP constitution.

Four aspirants are vying for the National Chairmanship position.

They include acting chairman Freddie Worsemawu Blay, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah and David Kankam Boadu.

One of the persons vying for the chairmanship position Alhaji Abubarkari Abdul-Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short bowed out of the race about two months ago.

A statement signed by his Campaign Manager, Kwabena Marfo said his boss stepped down “after a long introspection and consideration.”

A total of 14 others are also vying for the party's Nasara coordinator position.

Below is the full breakdown of aspirants:

National Nasara Aspirants

Abubakari Sulemana Alhaji Rashid Adam Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu Iddrisu Abdulai Dipantiche Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Sheriff Baba Gado Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa Dauda Abdul Rahman Duodu Alhaji Aminu Abu Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo Abdul-Rahman Diallo Kazeem Ibrahim Salihu Yahaya Bo Ali Suraj

National Organizer

Sammi Awuku Tweneboa Kodua Emmanuel Sulemana .A. Sadik Nabicheinga

National Women Organizer Aspirants

1. Joyce Konokie Zempare

2. Kate Gyamfua



National Youth Organizer Aspirants

Henry Nana Boakye Kamal-Deen Abdulai Emmanuel Nana Bediako .D. Appiah Dominic Kwesi Eduah

General Secretary Aspirants

1. John Boadu

2. Richard Ahiagbah

National Treasurer Aspirants

Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah Kwabena Oppong Frimpong Mary Posch-Oduro Hajia Ruka Ahmeed Abrahim Obeng Amoakohene Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama

National Vice Chair Aspirants

Emmanuel Ken-Wuud Nuworsu K. Rita Talata Asobayire Micheal Omari Wadie Vida Agyekum Acheampong F.F Antoh George Isaac Amoo Mrs Agnes .A. Chigabatia

National Chair Aspirants