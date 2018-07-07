Police To Use Drones At NPP Congress

THE GHANA Police Service will use drones as part of measures and strategies to help make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Congress at the Koforidua Technical University peaceful and successful.

In all, 1,000 policemen would be stationed in Koforidua and other nearby communities during the three-day programme to help deal with any security issues that may crop up.

Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, disclosed that some of the policemen would be sent from Accra and other areas to team up with their colleagues in Koforidua for the event.

He said based on past experiences, the police have realized that miscreants usually take advantage of such big programmes to carry out their illegal activities such as pick-pocketing and robbery.

According to him, the police want to make sure that the 5,889 NPP delegates and other party members from all over the country, who will converge in Koforidua, will not face security problems.

Speaking on UTV, he stated that security at the programme, which will be attended by President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would be extremely tight.

He strongly cautioned hoodlums that have fiendish intentions of causing troubles to quickly change their minds because they would be arrested and dealt with severely.

The PRO also said there were reports that some party people were defacing posters of some candidates that they do not support; he warned them to shun that illegal act else they would be nabbed.

According to him, the massive attendance of people in Koforidua from Friday to Sunday will certainly create some health challenges.

As a result, Mobile Police Clinic will be created at the event venue. Medical personnel at the grounds will be assisted to help attend to emergency medical problems that may occur.