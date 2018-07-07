Awuku Targets 95% Votes As National Organizer

Sammi Awuku says he will secure a staggering 95 percent of votes to win the National Organizer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday.

According to him, from all indications, the party’s delegates from all the 275 constituencies in the country would vote massively for him.

Mr. Awuku indicated that he would not be surprised if the NPP's delegates give him 95 percent of the votes.

“My victory will be loud on Saturday. I am expecting at least 90 to 95 percent of the valid votes cast to become the NPP National Organizer,” he told a radio station.

Sammi Awuku performed exceptionally as the NPP's National Youth Organizer which helped the party to win the 2016 general elections.

He said the party’s delegates accepted his decision to contest for the National Organizer position.

According to him, he has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he can discharge his duties effectively to help the party.

He stated that if given the nod by the NPP delegates on Saturday, he would implement new policies to make the NPP an election winning machine.

Sammi Awuku noted that he would promote the welfare of the party’s organizers and other members during his tenure.

He, therefore, appealed to the party’s delegates to vote massively for him to serve the party faithfully.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi