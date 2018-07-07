Taking Up The Challenge To Convince In A Medical Corrupt World

Micro-surgeon/Scientist Johan Van Dongen and writer/journalist Joel Savage: Together in Holland on July 1, 2016



On July 3, 2017, is exactly a year ago, the new health blog 'Secrets of Aids and Ebola,' was launched after a meeting with Johan Van Dongen in Holland on July 1, 2016. Dongen is a Dutch scientist, and microsurgeon, born in Rotterdam, Holland.

A former lecturer at the University of Maastricht, Holland, Dongen knew he can’t mingle with the head and colleagues at the medical institution he was studying because of criminal medical activities he sees every day and after finding out the global deliberate spread of diseases on mankind, especially in Africa.

Within the scientific establishments, he invented an artificial rat to carry out his experiments because he wasn’t willing to hurt any animal let alone to carry out an experiment on human beings as many scientists were doing, especially in America and throughout certain medical institutions in Europe.

The more he studied, the more he noticed the dark side of human beings capable of doing many evil things in the laboratory without remorse. He discovered many secret articles revealing that Aids and Ebola were man-made diseases engineered in the laboratories by the US government and used as bio-weapons in Africa.

It's hard to understand why some people think they have the power to commit every desired crime with impunity. We saw that in slavery, colonial aggression, Apartheid, the killing of Africans and African-Americans, burning of African villages and the medical crimes.

Today, those countries, such as Germany, France, Holland, Belgium, Britain, America etc, are receiving their wages for the crimes they committed in Africa but they call that terrorism. We only sympathize and send our condolences to the families of victims caught up in the senseless activities of terrorists but the politicians, we don't care about them.

Some politicians and members of the royal family are cold-blooded killers. They have ruined the world beyond remedy. They don't feed us, therefore, we don't worship them so those who do can follow them.

None of the relatives of the Dutch scientist, Johan Van Dongen, knows or has any relationship with a black or an African but his respect and love for Africans is beyond expression. He wrote his first poem called ‘THE WHITE NEGRO,’ dedicated to Africans.

WHITE NEGRO (MZUNGU MWEUSI) A POEM BY JOHAN VAN DONGEN

When he left the medical establishment, he published two books in his native language Dutch, about those medical crimes. The pleading of the Ape and Aids, the Greatest crime in medical history.

The Dutch government which played a role in those crimes with the America, France, and Belgium, didn’t take those publications kindly. He was set on a marathon of the judicial process which lasted for a very long time, just because he has exposed medical crimes world leaders had covered up for decades.

Eventually, he lost is house and his post as a lecturer at the University of Maastricht. For a very long time, Johan Van Dongen was fighting for Africans alone until one day he met a Belgian journalist of African roots, Joel Savage, on the social platform LinkedIn.

He envisaged that Mr. Savage will be the right person to work with after reading an article about the writer, as the first African journalist to investigate the abnormally high death rate of Africans at Antwerp’s notorious Stuivenberg Hospital and brought the mass slaughter to an end.

It was a period many Africans wouldn’t go to the hospital because the fear to lose their lives. They believe the hospital deliberately kill the patients for body organs. Mr. Savage didn't take their plight as a joke, especially in a country that has a statue of a king -Leopold II, that killed over ten million Africans, including women and children.

Mr. Savage believed the African community of this accusation so he set out to investigate and published his findings. Patrick Janssens, then mayor of Antwerp, commissioned police officers to guide the hospital for several weeks after the publication because of fear of Africans attacking the hospital.

Despite all the evidence and the police on the guide, the city of Antwerp called Mr. Savage a 'lunatic' but the hospital now remains one of the safest hospitals in Antwerp, after his investigation, even though many Africans still fear to visit the hospital.

After reading about Joel Savage, Johan Van Dongen contacted and introduced himself to him. They became good friends and Mr. Savage published articles about the Dutch scientist.

One of his articles entitled 'Dutch Professor Johan Van Dongen challenges Belgium’s Professor Van Der Groen about the origins of Aids,' was published by ‘Diplomatic Aspects Newspaper,’ one of the online newspapers in Europe. But shortly after the publication, the Belgium government was scared to death. They quickly contacted the editor and the article disappeared from the web without a trace.

This was one of the reasons Mr. Savage stopped writing for the newspaper. After enjoying a lasting long friendship, he decides to pay Johan Van Dongen a visit in Holland. I couldn't believe when I met the former University Professor. An extremely intelligent man who cares about humanity and has suffered dearly for his kindness.

We went to the restaurant and had a good meal. At the table, we discussed many issues, especially, the false information about Aids and Ebola, the World Health Organization, and the Center for Disease Control have provided on their websites to mislead the public and how to catch the interest of the public to believe our message because it's easy to mislead than to convince.

It was after our discussion we decided to come out with the new health blog to spread the message against those medical fraudulent criminals in white-collar and the new health blog took them by surprise. We had over one thousands readers each day and the medical criminals started feeling the effect of the blog. Our blog became their nightmare.

They did everything possible to discourage and prevent the success of the blog. Our profiles were either deleted or blocked many times on the social media. But all their efforts were futile because the blog ‘Secrets of Aids and Ebola’ has already gained a solid foundation and becomes the readers' choice for those thirsty for the truth.

Today, the blog is one of the most trusted widely read blogs among health blogs within a year. What makes the blog so special is many health blogs carry information about diseases such as Aids, Ebola, Nodding disease, Kaposi's sarcoma, and other cancer-related sicknesses but failed to tell readers that they are bio-weapons or man-made diseases.

That means they are providing wrong information to the general public. Without good health, everyone will perish. Therefore, a health website that provides wrong information to the general public is equally dangerous like the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.

It is not that they don't know that Aids and Ebola were a man-made disease. They know but those fake health blogs are getting profit from the corrupt pharmaceutical companies because they promote their evil medicines and support their criminal activities. The reason many are dying but the government wouldn't comment because it's a success to their global depopulation projects.

We published Ebola EBOLA COULD HAVE BEEN STOPPED BY THE END OF 2014, on November 20, 2016, and the World Health Organization apologized for responding late to the Ebola crisis in West Africa. We were also the first health blog in the world to write about the sort of nerve gas Kim Jong Un used to kill his brother before the Malaysian government released the name.

KIM JONG NAM'S DEATH DEMONSTRATES HOW BIO-WEAPON KILLS

We have enjoyed success as new health bloggers and the success expanded when Mr. Savage, went to Cologne-Germany to see Dr. Wolff Geisler who witnessed a lot of medical crimes himself in Africa. The reason the blog has a lot of his articles.

Dr. Wolff Geisler and writer Joel Savage

On the path of the medical truth, Dr. Wolff Geisler joined us as one of the writers of this blog. THE SEARCH FOR MEDICAL TRUTH FROM DR.GEISLER. Since then we communicate and always finding a way to improve this health blog.

Our message to our numerous readers is: Watch what you eat and what you drink because diseases are deliberately and easily spread through food, water, and medicines, especially vaccines.

Death is inevitable. Everyone will die but please, if it's not yet your time don't let someone kill you prematurely because of the love for money or as a means to reduce global population.

Finally, about 70% of Africans are now aware that Europe and the America government are responsible for Aids and Ebola to kill them, so Europe and America be careful. Confessing or not doesn't matter any longer because they will still demand their justice.