Official! Amissah-Arthur To Be Buried On July 27th

The late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, will be buried on Friday, July 27, his family has announced.

The date was fixed by the family in consultation with government which has announced a full state burial for the statesman.

According to the funeral arrangements, there is going to be no wake-keeping.

The body would lie in state at the main hall of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for people to pay their last respects between the hours of 5:00am and 9:00am.

This would be followed by a burial service from 9:00am to midday at the same venue.

The family said only invited people would be allowed at his graveside.

Cash donations made to his funeral, they said would go into charity.

These were made known at the one-week memorial church service held for him at the Ridge Church in Accra, attended by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Also present were former President Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Dramani Mahama, and the wife, Lordina, the Diplomatic community, current and former Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), the clergy and the leadership of political parties.

The Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church, in a sermon described the late Amissah-Arthur as a man of humility, who served his country with integrity.

The whole nation, he added, was shocked and saddened by his death because he still had a lot to offer.

He asked his family to depend on God in “their difficult moment” because God was the source of all comforts.

“God's comfort is such that he is with us in times of mourning. And when the storms rise over us, he is the one who speaks to calm it down. And so for us as a nation, we should see this as God still with us.”

“God has not deserted us. He is still with us. And we should continue to depend on him in times of tribulations and mourning,” he added.

Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on Friday morning at age 67.

An aide to the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who confirmed the death to Citi News said Amissah-Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym during a workout session, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.

–

GNA with files from citinewsroom.com/Ghana