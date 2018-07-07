Amisah-Arthur's Death Big Blow To NDC

Nana Ekow Arhin, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has described the sudden demise of Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, the Ex-Vice President as a devastating blow to the party.

He said the death of the former Bank of Ghana Governor has created a big vacuum for the NDC to fill, as it was anxiously reorganizing itself to recapture power in 2020.

Nana Arhin, who made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the Central Region NDC has lost one of the strong pillars of the party.

'Having worked with the late Ex-Vice President since 1992 till his death at the 37 Military Hospital, after collapsing at the Air Force Gym, the deceased never failed me and the rest of the supporters of the great NDC,' he said.

The leading member said he, together with late Ex-Vice President, were members of the National Executive Committee, formed by the party to represent the Central Region in an outreach programme before the 1992 election, which the NDC won.

The late Ex-Vice President, who was the Deputy Finance Minister under Dr Kwesi Botchwey, the then Finance Minister, never disappointed the committee members.

'The late Amissah-Arthur never joked with his work and didn't fail on the duties assigned him as a team member of the outreach programme, together with Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, the group leader of the Central Region,' Nana Arhin said.

He mentioned some of the team members as the late Dr Joseph Caicoe, Gossie Tandoh, Mrs Emma Mitchell and Mr Kobina Fosu.

Nana Arhin said the late Amissah-Arthur also interacted with other regional leaders such Mr D.S. Boateng, Mr Adjei Marfo, Mrs Vidah Yeboah, Major Tetteh, Mr Alex Kufuor, Mr Ibin Chambas, Adamu Seidu, Mr Martin Amidu, Mr Faisal Anaba, Mr Owusu Acheampong, Mr E.K.T. Donkoh and Cecilia Johnson.

He said the NDC has lost a dependable and truthful leader, who is irreplaceable. He appealed to the top hierarchy of the NDC and other supporters to remain calm.

Nana Arhin said the late Ex-Vice President Amissah-Arthur would forever be remembered for his truthfulness, honesty, humility, time consciousness and hard work.

Nana Ekow Arhin expressed his condolences to the Wife, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, family members and the entire NDC members.