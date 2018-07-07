Koforidua Traders Cash In At NPP Congress

Traders in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, are cashing in on the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) national delegates congress to make money.

Barely 24 hours to the congress to elect national officers to lead the party, the venue for the event - the Koforidua Technical University, is flooded hundreds of traders.

They are selling everything - NPP paraphernalia, food and beverages.

The congress starts from Saturday, July 07, and ends the following day - Sunday, July 08.

More than 6,000 delegates from across the 275 constituencies and overseas branches would be attending.

Operators in the hospitality industry have seen exceptionally high patronage of their services with all hotels in the municipality fully booked.

The delegates have started arriving and the campaign teams of candidates for the various positions have been making last ditch attempt to woo the delegates.

Enthusiastic supporters in branded T-shirts of their preferred candidates' have been doing their own thing - sideshow, enveloping the whole place in a festive mood.

There is however a downside - huge vehicular and human traffic.

Mr. Kwame Prah, the Regional Organizer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all was set for a successful congress.

He added that they had put in place adequate accommodation and security arrangements.

About 1,000 police officers are on hand to provide security protection and ensure that nothing goes wrong.