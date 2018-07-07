GJA To Boycott Upcoming Forum With Police

The Ghana Journalists' Association (GJA) has asked its members to boycott the upcoming forum between the media and police in solidarity of the alleged attack on Latif Iddrisu, a journalist with the multimedia Group.

This is because the police administration had failed to ensure justice on the matter, which left the reporter traumatised, battling with life due to the severe harm and had his skull fractured as a result of the assault.

Mr Affail Monney, the President of the Association made these known during a press conference held on Friday in Accra, at the Ghana International Press Centre.

The forum, which is expected to take place on Wednesday, July 11, this year, on the auspices of the Media Foundation for West Africa is to enable both bodies to appreciate better their individual works as well as to promote better friendship between the two.

Mr Monney said 'The GJA is fully committed to building a healthy police/media relationship, given to the fact that we have a common objective of seeking the interest and security of the public as well as the development of the nation but we will not sacrifice our dignity and life on the altar of friendship'.

He urged other journalists to do same to show their displeasure against attacks on media personnel and as a support for their colleague since it could happen to anybody if not resisted.

'Journalists in discharging their cardinal responsibility to keep the public informed, should not be attacked in the current dispensation of Ghana', he stressed.

Mr Monney has hinted that the Vice President, President and other Human Rights Organisations; both local and international, would be petitioned to ensure that justice is not delayed and denied.

The President has therefore called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to expedite action on investigations for justice to be served.

Giving the background, Mr Monney recounted that in March this year, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) beseeched the CID Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) when its General Secretary, was arrested and Latif was among the journalists that covered that event.

'Latif's crime was when he asked a question about a police vehicle and that led to him being assaulted'.

He said GJA issued a statement on the action and called for investigation for the culprits to be punished. Later, executive of the body pursued the case at the Police Administration, where the IGP assured that appropriate action would be taken against the offenders but to no avail.

'The Ghana Police Service, as a listening entity and its past records is seen as competent in bringing lawbreakers to book in not only Ghana but international, has the capacity to make sure the offenders will be punished to serve as a deterrent', he prayed.

He promised that Sakyiwaa's assault by Madam Hajia of the New Patriotic Party would be followed till justice is served.

Mr Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Chamber called on all stakeholders to help protect the media as it is the most run to medium by everyone when in trouble.

Assault, killings and others on journalists as a result of their work is not right and it should be stopped, the Chairman for the occasion cautioned.

He asked media practitioners to protect and defend themselves as other professionals do by using their channels to fight it and also educate the public to refrain from such attitudes.

Mr Ashigbey, a former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group and an advocate of the media suggested that the GJA should name and shame institutions and individuals who attack journalists in the discharge of their duties.

The GJA should also endeavour to name journalists who fall victims to such attacks by erecting a board of inscriptions that would serve as a constant reminder of brutalities against journalists.