School Urges Government To Deal With Flooding

The Seven Great Princes Academy has held its 2018 Academic Week Celebration with a call on government to end the perennial floods in the country.

The school noted that the perennial floods in the city, especially in the Ablekuma West Municipality, could be attributed to the poor drainage system and called on the authorities to find a lasting solution to it.

The appeal was made during the weeklong activities, which was crowned with a speech and prize-giving day, under the theme; 'Quality Education - Transforming the individual for nation building.

A speech read on behalf of the headmaster of the Senior High School (SHS), Daniel Mohenu, by his assistant, Johnson Odonkor, urged government tackle the drainage problem by desilting the existing drains and gutters in the area to avert any disaster during this rainy season.

Mr Odonkor said the school, formed over 30 years ago had gone through 'thick and thin' and can now be counted among the great schools in the country.

He said they are not 'just running a school but educating a whole person through the integration of academic excellence and moral fortitude to enable grandaunts from the school to fit into solving societal challenges'.

Recounting some of their achievement, the assistant headmaster noted that, between 2011 and 2015, the school was ranked among the top 25 schools in the country out of over 450 SHS's in Greater Accra, while the Junior High School (JHS) also came first in the 2016 and 2017 BECE in the region.

'This is the only school whose product, Gwendolyn Brown, has scored a 100 per cent in the Advanced Subsidiary Level in United Kingdom (UK)' he said.

He also called on government to assist private schools since they also compliment government's effort in providing quality education to the citizenry.

Chairman for the occasion, Kwesi Asante congratulated the school for its achievements and also commended some of the past students of the school, who were contributing to the development of the school.

He said notable persons like musician Shatta Wale and the late Ebony, Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Media practitioner Eli Kondoh and others passed through the school.

He advised private SHS's to be innovative, because the introduction of the free SHS by government had affected most of them, leading to some fading out. He was confident that the Seven Great Princes Academy would stand the test of time.

The family Gwendolyn Brown presented a set of musical instruments to the school while cash rewards were given to deserving teachers who excelled and served with passion and diligence within the past seven years.

GNA

By Edna Quansah, GNA