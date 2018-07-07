Dr. Obenfo Tells Court: "I'm Not Too Well"

Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of Obengfu Hospital, who is being held for practicing medicine without license and operating an unlicensed facility says he is still not well to stand trial

He contended that although the medical report produced by the Greater Hospital states that he is well he told the court to ignore that because he feels he is unwell.

Hospital authorities had earlier disclosed that Dr Obengfo is fit to stand trial.

The judge, Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye adjourned the matter to August 3, saying by the time the substantive judge would be available to hear the matter.

The Circuit Court has admitted Dr Obeng-Andoh to a GH¢ 50,000.00 bail.

The facts as presented by the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stephen K. Adjei the prosecutor are that the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in Accra in July 2015 during their routine monitoring exercise received information that the accused had failed to renew his annual registration licence to practice as a medical doctor and to operate a private facility since 2013 but still practiced in his hospital.

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council therefore reported the matter to the Police and on December 28, 2016, the Police went to the accused's hospital to arrest him.

The Police however, met him in the process of performing certain medical procedure on a witness in the case.

The police after questioning Dr Obeng-Andoh charged him to appear before court in February 6, last year

The accused however petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department and the court process was temporarily halted.

The case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

The Attorney General Department on May 8, this year advised that all charges preferred against Dr Obeng-Andoh be maintained and that he should be arraigned.

Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh has also been remanded into Police custody by a District Court in Accra over a murder charge.

He is being held for the death of Stacy Ofei Darko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme at the Presidency.