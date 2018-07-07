Ambulance Service And Medical Team On Standby At NPP Congress

The Koforidua Regional Hospital, has put on standby a team of health personnel to handle any emergency health case that might emanate from the National Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) taking place at Koforidua over the weekend.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah said the hospital had been informed that there would be a medical team and an ambulance at the congress and any medical case beyond them would be referred to the hospital.

'Because of that, the management of the hospital has also prepared to receive any such cases that will be referred to us.'

The National delegates Congress of the NPP, which is taking place at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) is expected to attract about 20,000 sympathisers of the party including 6,000 delegates to the Koforidua Municipality from 6th to 8th July this weekend.