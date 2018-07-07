Services JHS, Golden Star Top In Maiden GNPC STEM Quiz

The Services Junior High School in Takoradi and Golden Star Primary in Bogoso all the Western Region, have emerged as ultimate winners of the maiden GNPC Foundation Science, Technology, Environment and Mathematics quiz.

The quiz is instituted to raise the level of interest in science and mathematics subjects at the early levels of education.

The winning schools were presented with GH¢5000.00 each, sets of hampers and GH¢1000.00 for their coaches who contributed to their successes at the maiden competition held in Takoradi.

Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, said the initiative which may be spread across the country was to help the young people of the country to pick up interest in the sciences at a tender age.

The competition, he said would also broaden their horizon, expose them to a bigger world and as well influence their decisions to dream for a better future for themselves.

'It will surprise all to know that for some of the children, it is their first time of visiting Takoradi from their closet in Bogoso, Wiawso, Juaboso and Bibiani among others…that in itself is an exposure to enable them dream beyond Takoradi and change their mindset also.'

All the participants in the maiden contest, according to the Foundation Director, would be included in starting the GNPC digital Academy, where lots of scientific innovations would be taught to enable the children develop programmes and softwares particularly in solving problems related to the oil and gas sector and beyond.

Dr Baah-Nuako said the GNPC believed that education was the best legacy the oil and gas found could leave the country, since it was a depleting resource and hence massive focus would be given in that direction to raise skilful manpower for the country.

'We are raising a generation of entrepreneurs who would be giants in industry and help lift the economic fortunes of our dear nation,' Dr baah-Nuako.

Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, said quality progress and development of every nation started from STEM education and he expressed the belief that by the innovation, the country would produce quality engineers and developers who would plan and develop products that answered every day developmental challenges.

He stated that the Foundation had so far given 1040 scholarships and would be doing more for teachers learning in higher institutions in the subject areas, in order to have good resource persons to teach these subjects even at the lower levels, to increase interest and participation.

Dr Sarpong recommended regular boot camps and refresher courses for teachers of the subject to stay abreast with modern methodology as well as pedagogy.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Western Regional Deputy Minister, said the Regional Coordinating Council was prepared to support the GNPC to improve upon the quality of education in the Region.

'The entire nation is prepared to support you as children to develop scientifically and technologically as a major human resource base of the country for its socio-economic development …accept the challenge that the future of the nation lies in your hands'.