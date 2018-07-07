Homowo Festival Not Idol Worshiping

Lumor Boye Modza II of Nungua Gonti, has urged Christians not to perceive the celebration of the Homowo festival by Ga people as idol worshiping.

He said the festival is a solemn custom of giving thanks to the Almighty God for the abundance harvest of food during the year and also for the remembrance of their ancestors.

The Homowo literally means hooting at hunger, he said.

Lumor Modza gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had performed the custom of clearing the footpath for their ancestors, an activity which precedes the Homowo festival of the people of Nungua, towards a peaceful celebration.

He called on Christians to put a stop to the criticisms of the culture of the Ga people, saying that, their custom is not a sin.

Nii Bortey Okplen Djalesane II, the Nungua Youth Chief invited the public to join them in the celebration of the Nungua Homowo festival.